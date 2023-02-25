saudi-arabia’s-neom-announces-new-sustainability-retreat-at-tourism-project-trojena





Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has announced a new sustainability retreat earmarked for the mountain destination TROJENA – which will be the first major outdoor skiing destination in the GCC.

Collective Retreats well open a “next generation, ultra-sustainable retreat’ at the start of 2026, NEOM announced in a statement.

“Collective Trojena will re-imagine the outdoor hospitality experience – offering guests unprecedented access to discover and explore the region’s spectacular and incomparable beauty located 50 km from the Gulf of Aqaba,” it said.

The retreat will feature approximately 60 open-air guest rooms and meeting space concepts as well as dramatic water features, communal campfires and inspired culinary experience.

Collective Trojena will also offer direct access to the development’s full array of year-round outdoor activities including skiing and snowboarding, high altitude training, paragliding, mountain biking, hiking, and water sports as well as culture-forward programming around film, art, music, and food.

“We founded Collective Retreats with the singular goal of changing the way people travel. We want travelers to see the world with renewed curiosity and a greater appreciation for conservation of the extraordinary natural beauty that surrounds us,” said Collective Retreats CEO and Founder Peter Mack.

“TROJENA provides the ultimate backdrop to achieve this mission in ways we never imagined. In addition to giving a global audience a new perspective on this spectacular mountain setting, we are committed to demonstrating that luxury travel should not be extractive and it’s possible to both preserve the environment and deliver extraordinary guest experiences.”

Set within NEOM – the futuristic $500 billion mega business and tourism project and a key part of the Saudi Arabia’s 2030 diversification plans – the TROJENA mountain destination will be powered by a combination of solar and wind energy, while developing technology in water desalination and brine processing to achieve zero waste residual.

“Since its inception, Collective Retreats has been lauded for its innovative thinking and passionate commitment to sustainability making them the ideal partner for the TROJENA NEOM project,” said Philip Gullett, executive director and region head at TROJENA. “Collective Retreats will be outstanding stewards of this new outdoor retreat experience in TROJENA and will perfectly complement the environmental and sustainability principles and practices that are at the core of the NEOM project.”

Collective Trojena is among several new projects the brand plans to announce in 2023.

