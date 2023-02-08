saudi-aramco-signs-deals-worth-$7.2-bln-to-spur-digital-transformation





Saudi Aramco has signed more than 100 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoU) worth a total of $7.2 billion to accelerate the company’s digital transformation.

The agreements were signed at the seventh annual IKTVA forum in Dhahran, Reuters reported.

The Saudi state oil company intends to help advance a sustainable, diverse, and globally competitive industrial ecosystem.

This year’s IKTVA forum achieved 63 percent local content (deals with Saudi companies) up from 59 percent at last year’s forum.

valipomponi