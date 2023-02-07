saudi-crown-prince-extends-condolences-to-turkey’s-erdogan-over-deadly-earthquake





Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and offered his condolences over the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Monday.

The devastating earthquake that struck both Turkey and its neighboring Syria has so far left over 4,000 people dead. The earthquake, which is considered one of the strongest to hit the region, rocked large parts of Turkey and neighboring Syria in the pre-dawn hours of Monday.

Its effects were felt in neighboring countries including Lebanon and Jordan.

During the phone call, the Crown Prince “extended his deepest condolences to [Erdogan] and to the Turkish people and the families of the earthquake victims, and his wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the SPA reported.

The Crown Prince underscored the Kingdom’s solidarity and support for Turkey in the aftermath of the disaster.

For his part, Erdogan “expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Crown Prince for the noble and fraternal feelings he expressed, appreciating the Kingdom standing by Turkey’s side during this difficult time,” SPA said.

Separately, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a post on its Twitter account Tuesday that both King Salman and the Crown Prince had sent cables to Erdogan, expressing solidarity with Turkey and offering support during the difficult time the country is passing through.

