saudi-fm,-blinken-discuss-strategic-ties-during-g20-meeting





Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Thursday bilateral strategic ties on the sidelines of the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi.

According to a series of tweets by the Saudi foreign ministry, Prince Faisal and Blinken “reviewed the strategic relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance and support them in various cooperation and joint coordination fields.”

They also discussed regional and international developments including those related to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Saudi Arabia has been exerting efforts to help reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The Kingdom has also been providing humanitarian aid and assistance to Ukraine the last of which was announced last week during Prince Faisal’s visit to Kyiv.

