saudi-king-salman-issues-royal-decrees-making-new-appointments





Saudi King Salman on Sunday issued several royal decrees ordering changes in different positions including at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and relieving Governor of Diriyah of his duties.

In separate decrees reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), King Salman relieved the chief executive officer of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City Fahd bin Abdulmohsen bin Saleh al-Rasheed of his post, appointing him as an advisor at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Engineer Ibrahim bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim al-Sultan will fill in his position at the Royal Commission as per a royal decree.

King Salman also relieved Diriyah Governor Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman of his post.

Mohammed bin Talal al-Nahas, Governor of the General Organization for Social Insurance, was replaced by Abdul Aziz bin Hasan bin Ali al-Bouq.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia appoints former Asharq al-Awsat editor as minister of media

Saudi Arabia to mark Flag Day annually on March 11: Royal order

Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate UAE president on recent appointments

Vittorio Rienzo