saudi-man-executed-in-eastern-province-over-terrorism-offenses





A Saudi national in the Eastern Province was executed for terrorism offenses, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Haidar bin Nasser al-Tahifah received the death penalty for joining a terrorist cell that worked to destabilize the county, kill and assault security forces, throw Molotov cocktails at their cars and destroy public property.

He was also found guilty of carrying a weapon in public to “terrorize” people and tamper with security.

Al-Tahifah was found guilty by a criminal court and a royal order was issued to carry out the death sentence.

He was executed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of the Interior warned in a statement that anyone who carries out criminal terrorist acts will meet the same fate, SPA added.

Vittorio Ferla