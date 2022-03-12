say-hello-to-spring-with-our-favorite-new-arrivals-at-lululemon

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

At the start of each season, we love looking through all of the newest arrivals at lululemon. We just know we’re going to find the best activewear, loungewear and life-wear for the months ahead as we scroll down the page. Ready to take on this spring in style?

As always, lululemon is offering up comfy, functional, practical, unique, chic and high-quality pieces that are going to make your closet feel like a gold mine. Scroll down to see our favorite new spring pieces below — now available to shop!

Ribbed Yoga Bodysuit

This yoga bodysuit is made of Luxtreme Fabric, so it not only feels luxurious, but it’s sweat-wicking and super stretchy. It also offers light support with its built-in shelf bra!

See it!

Get the Ribbed Yoga Bodysuit for just $78 at lululemon!



Sights Seen Jacket

This jacket is an online exclusive! Its light, swift fabric is great for when you’re on the move, keeping you comfortable in that cool-yet-warm kind of weather. We love the cinched waist and thumbholes!

See it!

Get the Sights Seen Jacket for just $128 at lululemon!

Stretch High-Rise Jogger, Full Length

These relaxed joggers are stretchy and cool to the touch, making them perfect for anything from a morning run to an outdoor barbecue. Shoppers love how they’re “dressier than a legging” but just as comfortable!

See it!

Get the Stretch High-Rise Jogger, Full Length for just $118 at lululemon!

Ease of it All V-Neck Midi Dress

This relaxed midi dress will be so lovely to slip into after a workout or for weekend brunch. It’s soft like peach fuzz and has a slit for mobility, and reviewers are already looking for more colors to buy!

See it!

Get the Ease of it All V-Neck Midi Dress for just $128 at lululemon!



All Yours Cropped Cotton Tank Top



Introducing: your new go-to top! This cropped tank is simplicity at its finest. It’s comfy with a muscle tee-inspired design, with a little bit of a loose fit. Wear it with leggings, jeans, a skirt, etc.!

See it!

Get the All Yours Cropped Cotton Tank Top for just $38 at lululemon!



Want to see more new arrivals? See and shop them all at lululemon here!

