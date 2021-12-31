say-‘peace-out’-to-fine-lines-and-wrinkles-with-this-eye-serum-stick

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Your eyes are often the first thing people really notice about you. If you see someone’s eyes, you can see their expression, or perhaps even their soul. Really though, what you might notice first are signs of aging. The delicate skin around our eye area is prone to showing wrinkles, sallowness and lost elasticity — especially compared to the rest of our face. That’s why we’ve always considered eye treatments to be one of the most important skincare steps!

We’ve all tried hydrating eye creams before, but sometimes we need something a little stronger, especially during the colder, dryer months of the year. Eye serums are naturally the way to go. But which one? How about one with stellar reviews, an incredibly impressive ingredient list and an innovative design? Yes, please!

Get the Retinol Eye Stick for just $28 at Peace Out with free shipping!

This eye serum comes in the form of a concentrated stick of balm — it looks like a pretty lip balm in its rosy pink tube. We love this stick form because it’s not only quick and easy to use, but it’s often more hygienic, since you don’t have to worry about contaminating it the way you would when dipping your fingers into a jar of cream. It’s easily portable too!

This eye serum is an anti-aging treatment that claims to minimize the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and texture while improving elasticity and hydrating dry skin. It basically does it all. Reviewers say it’s a “game-changer” that leaves their skin “feeling supple and glowy.” They say its formula is “gentle yet powerful” and that they can see the “lines around the corners of [their] eyes are disappearing.” Not only is it “the easiest eye treatment you will ever use,” but one reviewer also tested it on on their forehead wrinkles, noticing improvement there too. We love a multitasker!

This eye treatment’s formula is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free. It’s a top-notch clean beauty pick too, free of all of the big baddies out there, including parabens, mineral oil and sulfates SLS and SLES. Its key ingredient list is truly stunning. First, there’s encapsulated retinol, an anti-aging favorite designed to be gentler on sensitive skin. The power peptide complex works with the retinol to further firm and smooth skin, and rounding out the list is astaxanthin, a protective antioxidant that independent studies have found to potentially be 6,000 times stronger than vitamin C. That. Is. Major.

It’s recommended that you use this eye stick as part of your nightly routine, before bed. After cleansing and toning, swipe the stick over the entire eye area, and follow up with moisturizer as you normally would. If you haven’t used retinol before, start off by using it one to three times a week to let your skin adjust — and don’t forget to use sunscreen during the day, always!

