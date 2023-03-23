sbpd-introduces-new-online-tool-for-reporting-non-emergencies

The South Bend Police have launched a new online tool for reporting non-emergency crime trends in their neighborhoods.

The new SBPD Drug or Property Complaint Tool allows residents to share their concerns about drugs, criminal gang activity, traffic, weapons and more — all anonymously.

The tool is not intended for emergencies or crimes that are happening in real time, which should still be directed to 911.

You can find the forms by clicking here, and through https://police.southbendin.gov/.

