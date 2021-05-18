‘Schitt’s Creek’ Executive Producer Andrew Barnsley Appointed President Of Toronto Film School

Andrew Barnsley, executive producer of “Schitt’s Creek,” is joining the Toronto Film School as president.

Barnsley has won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for outstanding comedy series for “Schitt’s Creek.” He is also an eight-time Canadian Screen Award nominee and winner for his work on “Schitt’s Creek,” “Jann” and “Spun Out.”

“I’m honored to now lead Toronto Film School, mentor students, support a broad range of creative voices and shape curriculum alongside the school’s world-class staff and faculty,” Barnsley said. “I’m a big believer in post-secondary education, that cultural change begins in the classroom, and that meaningful and relevant instruction builds confidence in students to make their mark on the world.”

Barnsley had previously served as Toronto Film School’s executive producer in residence for the past four years, collaborating closely with faculty, students and alumni.

“Toronto Film School graduates will not only be ‘set-ready,’ but ‘industry-ready,’” Barnsley added. “Confident that they have mastered their craft and gained important insights into an industry that is fast-paced, exciting and demanding.”

Barnsley will continue to serve as CEO of Project 10 Productions, and views the dual role as a benefit to both organizations, enabling him “to bring industry to the school and the school to industry.”

“My dream is to see Toronto Film School students on the sets of every major production in Canada,” Barnsley said. “It’s not always an easy industry, so I want to foster purpose, resiliency and confidence in our students.”

“For our faculty, students and community, this news signals an exciting transformation,” said Dr. Rick Davey, the outgoing president of Yorkville University and Toronto Film School. “Andrew will strengthen important connections to industry, government and other educational institutions.”

“As ‘Schitt’s Creek’ demonstrated with its unprecedented Emmy sweep earlier this year, there is no doubt that Canada’s film and television production sector is among the world’s best,” said Reynolds Mastin, president of the Canadian Media Producers Association. “As Andrew steps into this new role, he brings a clear vision of what it takes to succeed in today’s globally competitive industry, which will be of tremendous value to the emerging production talent in this country.”

