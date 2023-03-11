School zones for childcare centres: Push to reduce speed limits in villages, inner city

by Vito Califano
12 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
school-zones-for-childcare-centres:-push-to-reduce-speed-limits-in-villages,-inner-city


The City of Sydney will vote on introducing a 40km/h speed limit around childcare centres to match school zones.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “School zones for childcare centres: Push to reduce speed limits in villages, inner city

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: