School zones for childcare centres: Push to reduce speed limits in villages, inner city by Vito Califano 12 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 The City of Sydney will vote on introducing a 40km/h speed limit around childcare centres to match school zones. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “School zones for childcare centres: Push to reduce speed limits in villages, inner city” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “School zones for childcare centres: Push to reduce speed limits in villages, inner city”