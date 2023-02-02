schuman-diary:-europe’s-new-aml-authority-(amla)-set-to-gain-full-legal-status-by-year-end-as-parliament-gets-ready-for-major-vote-on-agency

By Stephen Rae for AML Intelligence

EUROPE’S new AML Authority (AMLA) is set to have its legal authority in place by the end of this year, officials expect.

The European Parliament is preparing to hold a full plenary session on the authority around the end of April or beginning of May, it has been learned.

