scott-walker-sets-creature-feature-‘the-tank,’-cornerstone-launches-sales-for-virtual-cannes-market

“The Frozen Ground” filmmaker Scott Walker will direct creature feature “The Tank” at New Zealand locations in the late summer.

“The Tank” follows a young family who inherits a remote and long abandoned coastal property in Oregon, and awakens beneath it, a horde of ferocious and deadly creatures, that feed on the living.

The film is produced by Matthew Metcalfe (“The Dead Lands”) with Walker and executive produced by Peter Touche, Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder. Cornerstone Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and will commence sales at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

A Happy Dog Entertainment and GFC Films production, the film is funded by Ingenious Media.

Five-time Oscar winning special effects supervisor and creative director Richard Taylor (“Blade Runner 2049,” “King Kong,” “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy), of Peter Jackson’s VFX studio Weta, and his team will create the creature effects. Taylor and the team will create the creature designs and will work closely with Walker and a group of acrobat performers to create the creature movements.

Casting is currently underway for the two lead roles.

Walker said: “I’ve been looking for something to work with Richard and his amazing team at Weta Workshop for years, and feel extraordinarily grateful to have the amazing team above onboard, to help bring it to life. ‘The Tank’ is a new type of creature survival horror film and universe, that will excite and terrify audiences as they return to theaters over the next years. It’s inspired in part, by what my family went through during CCOVID. It’s also about the lengths of courage and strength, this family will go to save each other, when their lives are threatened by an unstoppable evil, that humanity has reaped upon itself.”

Taylor added: “Myself and the team at Weta Workshop are thrilled to be working with Scott Walker on his

film ‘The Tank.’ It is not often that you get to read a script with this much bite and have the chance to design and build the creature for such a fabulous concept – this is incredibly exciting to us all.”

Walker’s “The Frozen Ground,” starring Nicolas Cage and John Cusack, was acquired by Netflix in Sept 2020, and within three days became the streamer’s most watched film in the U.S. that month.