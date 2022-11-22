Formula 1 fans were in for a treat during their visit to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi when they were surprised with a visit from Scuderia Ferrari F1 drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Families and friends got the chance to meet the drivers at the Formula 1 FanZone in Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. To commemorate their visit, the Ferrari drivers took pictures with fans visiting the park from all over the world during the highly anticipated event of the year.

Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi is home to a variety of family-friendly rides and attractions. The park is located minutes away from Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world’s largest indoor theme park as well as CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.

The post Scuderia Ferrari F1drivers Charles Leclerc And Carlos Sainz Surprise Guests At The Ferrari World Abu Dhabi F1 FanZone first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

