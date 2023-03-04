sdccd-announces-it-will-not-terminate-employees-over-vaccination-status

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Community College District sent out a statement reversing a decision to terminate employees based on their refusal to vaccinate.

This decision came after the district had already terminated three employees, who had approved religious exemptions, for refusal to vaccinate.

Professors working at SDCCD campuses who were under consideration for termination commented they believed KUSI’s extensive coverage of the controversy.

The district announced it is also considering reinstating staff members who were already terminated related to vaccination status.

