sdccd-professor-discusses-her-potential-termination-over-vaccination-refusal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A math professor working at a San Diego Community College District school spoke out days before her possible termination for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district continues claims that Dr. Tracey Kiser’s noncompliance, and that of several teachers fired in the last two months, is in violation of the 2021 district requirements.

The City of San Diego retracted its vaccine mandate in January, 2023. The federal vaccine mandate will likely be retracted when the COVID-19 national emergency and public health emergency are both formally put to bed on May. 11. Most schools across the nation are short staffed, yet SDCCD continues to consider the termination of professors like Dr. Kiser.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with details.

valipomponi