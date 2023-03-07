sdccd-revokes-terminations-of-unvaccinated,-religiously-exempt-employees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Community College School District announced Friday. March 3, their decision to reverse the terminations of unvaccinated employees with religious exemptions.

The district says they will now accommodate employees by no longer firing them over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and will begin the reinstatement process.

Employees thank God over this major decision.

The following week, California Community College District reached out and washed its hands of the conflict, saying the repercussions for not adhering to the state-wide vaccine mandates are locally dictated.

“The coverage with KUSI was critical in this..” -Professor Tracey Kiser on SDCCD’s decision to drop terminations over vaccine mandate