sdccu-staff-members-speak-out-against-vaccine-related-terminations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three SDCCD employees were let go from their positions on Jan. 19 after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Each of the individuals had an accepted religious exemption.

Reportedly, between 35 and 40 individual employees remain unvaccinated and several are under consideration for termination.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details on the three terminated employees and others still at risk of losing their jobs.

Vittorio Rienzo