SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Several neighborhoods and over 2,000 people in the Anza-Borrego Desert experienced outages caused by the ongoing winter storm surge.

The weather felled trees and downed power lines, leaving many without heating or during record breaking cold tempuratures the week of Feb. 22.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live with details on what to do to prepare for an outage.

