Following S&D´s request, we welcome that the European Parliament has held a debate with EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the deterioration of democracy in Israel and the consequences on the occupied territories. Democracy and rule of law in Israel are at risk. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and his far-right government are pushing for a heavily controversial judicial reform that…
0 comments on “S&Ds: Prime Minister Netanyahu’s judicial reforms put democracy and rule of law in Israel in danger”