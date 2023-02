SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District elected to fly the Black Lives Matter flag on Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month.

The decision was seen as irresponsible by some who claim the flag’s politicization creates a distracting controversy.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by former gubernatorial candidate, American Commentator Larry Elder to discuss the details behind the debate.

pappa2200