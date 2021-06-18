sea-bass,-mussel-and-white-wine-curry

Next, prepare the vegetables for the curry. Peel the Madras onions (or small shallots) and finely slice the banana shallot. Halve the garlic cloves, discard the green germ in the centre, then finely slice. Set aside
Place a large non-stick pan over a medium heat and add the oil. Season the fish with salt and place the fish skin-side down in the pan. Cook for 3 minute or until the skin is crisp and the white albumin starts appearing out of the fish, then carefully remove with a slotted spoon or spatula and set aside. Don’t worry if the fish still looks undercooked – it will finish cooking in the sauce later
Pour away most of the oil left in the pan, then place back over the heat. Add the mustard seeds, wait for them to splutter, then add the sliced banana shallot, garlic, chillies and Madras onions. Cook for a few minutes
Drain the mussels and add to the pan with the wine. Turn up the heat, cover with a lid and cook for 2-3 minutes, until all the mussels have opened (discard any that stay closed)
200ml of white wine, floral or off dry
Add the chopped coriander and remaining curry leaves, turn off the heat then carefully place the fish back into the pan skin-side up, along with any juices left on the plate. The residual heat of the sauce will reheat and finish cooking the bass
Clean the mussels by removing the beards and discard any dead or damaged mussels. Place in a bowl of cold water
To serve, divide the curry between 4 dishes, ensuring everyone gets an equal amount of fish and mussels. Drizzle with a little lime juice to finish
