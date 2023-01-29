seal-beach-city-clerk’s-office-statement-on-district-3-runoff-election

In an email sent to the Sun at 4:25 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25, Seal Beach City Clerk Gloria Harper wrote:

For your reference, see statement below regarding a Council Candidate’s eligibility, specifically as it relates to the runoff election for District 3. The City of Seal Beach has received communications regarding the eligibility of a candidate in the municipal runoff election for District 3. I have consulted with the City Attorney and have also forwarded those communications to the Registrar of Voters. Under Seal Beach City Charter Section 507, the general laws of the State of California relating to elections apply to municipal elections, in the absence of local charter or ordinance provisions regarding candidate eligibility. At the time of nomination for the 2022 election, every candidate for City elective office filed an “Affidavit of Nominee” in which each candidate disclosed their residence address under penalty of perjury, and the Orange County Registrar of Voters verified voter registration. On that basis, candidates were nominated for office. Taking no position on the allegations that have been made, I note that there are remedies in State law to address candidate/elected official eligibility at the appropriate time. There is no provision in State or local law for changing the candidates on a ballot at this stage of the election. As the Elections Official, I urge every voter in Districts 3 and 5 to cast their ballots by the January 31, 2023, deadline.

Gloria Harper, City Clerk

