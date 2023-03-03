seal-beach-city-council-supports-anti-fentanyl-senate-bill-44

A state proposed law would warn fentanyl dealers that repeated offenses that cause deaths could result in criminal prosecution for manslaughter or murder.

The City Council on Monday, Feb. 27, unanimously authorized the mayor to sign a letter of support for Senate Bill 44.

This was an item on the Consent Calendar. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless pulled for separate consideration and voting.

The item wasn’t pulled and the Consent Calendar was approved before the two newest council members were sworn in.

“Fentanyl deaths have spiked substantially over the last several years in the United States. In Orange County, there has been a 1,000% increase over the course of the last 5 years in deaths responsible from fentanyl. Deaths from fentanyl have increased 1,513% statewide,” wrote Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos in his staff report.

“State Senator Tom Umberg (District 34) introduced SB 44 to help law enforcement in the prosecution of fentanyl trafficking and related deaths by creating the California Fentanyl Admonishment. In California, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) offenders are read a court advisory informing them that repeated offenses resulting in death can be charged as manslaughter or murder,” Gallegos wrote.

“SB 44 models this platform by establishing a Fentanyl Admonishment to be issued to fentanyl dealers and traffickers whose actions result in death,” Gallegos wrote.

Mata