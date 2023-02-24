Seal Beach Knights Blood Drive – donors benefit, too

St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus will conduct a blood drive Thursday, March 9, 1–7 p.m. at St. Anne’s parish hall, 340 10th Street, Seal Beach. It’s what they do best, according to the Orange County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The American Red Cross recently honored the Knights at Council 9594 in Seal Beach for bringing in more blood than any other Orange County organization.

St. Anne’s Knights have hosted ten blood drives in the last three years, bringing in enough blood from 606 donors to save the lives of about 1,818 of their Orange County neighbors.

As a matter of course, the Red Cross will carry out all blood donations, and all safety measures remain in place to reassure donors that giving blood is a safe process. The Red Cross continuously builds upon the generosity of volunteer blood donors to help patients in need: cancer patients, trauma victims, heart and other surgery patients, newborn babies and birthing mothers.

And blood donors benefit, as well. Evidence reveals that donating blood not only saves lives, but brings happiness, health, and a sense of well-being to the donor. It also makes the world a better place.

And you don’t need a special reason to give blood. You just need your own reason. Some of us give blood because we were asked by a friend. Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day. Some believe it’s the right thing to do. Some do it for the free cookies and juice. Everyone enjoys the great feeling of helping save lives!

All blood donations go to help Orange County residents. Schedule an appointment early and help St. Anne’s Knights bring blood to those in need Thursday, March 9, at St. Anne’s Parish Hall.

For additional information, or to schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross at: http://www.RedCrossBlood.org – enter event code: STANNE. As well, you may call or text the Knights at St. Anne’s at 949-378-7454, or e-mail: brianltaylor@gmx.com.

Vito Califano