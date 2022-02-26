cronaca

Sean Penn on Invasion of Ukraine: ‘If We Allow It to Fight Alone, Our Soul as America Is Lost’

by
26 February 2022
sean-penn-on-invasion-of-ukraine:-‘if-we-allow-it-to-fight-alone,-our-soul-as-america-is-lost’

Sean Penn, who is in Ukraine filming a documentary about Russia’s invasion, released a statement on Friday night after appearing at a press briefing in the capital of Kyiv on Thursday, where he listened to government officials talk about the crisis. “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t […]

