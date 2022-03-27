cronaca

Sean Penn Vows to ‘Smelt’ His Oscars If the Academy Doesn’t Invite Zelenskyy to Speak

by
27 March 2022
sean-penn-vows-to-‘smelt’-his-oscars-if-the-academy-doesn’t-invite-zelenskyy-to-speak


Sean Penn has taken a hard stance against the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, vowing to publicly “smelt” his statuettes from the awards body if the organization elects against asking Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to speak during the live telecast of Sunday evening’s ceremony. In a broadcast interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta, Penn argued […]

%d bloggers like this: