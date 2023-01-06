sec-objects-to-binance.us’s-deal-to-buy-voyager-digital

By Aishwarya Nair and Tom Wilson in London

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has objected to the proposed $1BN acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital by the U.S. affiliate of the major Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

In a court filing on Wednesday, the SEC made a “limited objection” to the deal, saying Binance.US had failed to include necessary information in a disclosure statement.

