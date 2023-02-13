Second drowning in two days as man pulled from surf on NSW South Coast

by Mata
13 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
second-drowning-in-two-days-as-man-pulled-from-surf-on-nsw-south-coast


Emergency services were called to a rockpool in Kiama following reports the man had been pulled from the surf unresponsive.

Mata

0 comments on “Second drowning in two days as man pulled from surf on NSW South Coast

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: