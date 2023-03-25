second-police-officer-admits-to-using-unreasonable-force-in-2019-video-incident

A second Elkhart Police officer has admitted using “unreasonable force” in the treatment of an inmate.

Joshua Titus has been on unpaid leave since April 2019. He was accused of beating a suspect in handcuffs in January 2018, an act that was caught on surveillance video at the police station after the suspect spit on one of the officers.

Titus pleaded guilty on March 17 to a federal civil rights violation.

Another officer, Cory Newland, has also pleaded guilty in Federal Court and received a 15-month prison sentence.

