See The List: Developers File 26 Southern California Builder’s Remedy Projects

As of late January, developers filed 26 applications to build 8,642 new homes under California’s three-decade-old builder’s remedy provision, setting aside 1,795 of those as low-income units.

The law, adopted in 1990, forbids cities and counties without a state-certified plan called a “housing element” from denying affordable housing projects because they conflict with local zoning restrictions or their general plan.

To qualify, the projects must set aside at least 20% of the units for low-income residents or all of the units must be affordable to moderate-income residents.

State law requires cities and counties to plan for housing at all income levels, redrafting their housing element — a part of their general plan — every five to eight years.

The housing element details how a municipality will meet its fair share of regional housing needs.As of Friday, Feb. 24, 251 of the state’s 539 municipalities were vulnerable to the builder’s remedy because they don’t have a state-approved housing plan.

Eight San Diego County jurisdictions have yet to adopt housing plans due in April 2021; and 108 jurisdictions in six other Southern California counties (Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Imperial), have yet to adopt plans due in October 2021.

Another 103 Bay Area jurisdictions have yet to adopt housing elements due at the end of January. The remaining 32 “out of compliance” jurisdictions are in Santa Barbara County or rural parts of the state.

To see an interactive Google map showing builder’s remedy projects in Southern California, CLICK HERE.

Here’s the list of Southern California’s builder remedy projects so far (in order of date filed):

—13916 Polk St., Sylmar: Total Units: 45. Affordable Units: 9. Stories: 3.

—Ten21 Harbor, 1021 N Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach: Total Units: 30. Affordable Units: 6. Stories: 6.

—1420-22 20th St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 50. Affordable Units: 10. Stories: 6.

—One Redondo, 1100 N. Harbor Dr., Redondo Beach: Total Units: 2,290. Affordable Units: 458. Stories: 1-18.

—1215 19th St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 34. Affordable Units: 34. Stories: 6.

—1437 6th St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 170. Affordable Units: 34. Stories: 16.

—1443 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica: Total Units: 170. Affordable Units: 34. Stories: 16.

—1518 & 1524 7th St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 213. Affordable Units: 43. Stories: 9.

—601 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica: Total Units: 200. Affordable Units: 40. Stories: 15.

—Seaside Ridge, 929 Border Ave., Del Mar: Total Units: 259. Affordable Units: 85. Stories: 1-5.

—1425 5th St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 360. Affordable Units: 72. Stories: 10.

—707 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica: Total Units: 215. Affordable Units: 43. Stories: 9.

—2901 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica: Total Units: 222. Affordable Units: 45. Stories: 12.

—3000 Nebraska Ave., Santa Monica: Total Units: 2,000. Affordable Units: 400. Stories: 15 (plus five underground parking floors)

—1238 7th St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 75. Affordable Units: 15. Stories: 10.

—1925 Broadway, Santa Monica: Total Units: 340. Affordable Units: 68. Stories: 11.

—1238 10th St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 190. Affordable Units: 38. Stories: 12.

—1433 Euclid St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 200. Affordable Units: 40. Stories: 18.

—1007 Lincoln Blvd., Santa Monica: Total Units: 90. Affordable Units: 18. Stories: 12.

—1038 10th St., Santa Monica: Total Units: 90. Affordable Units: 18. Stories: 12.

—125 & 129 S. Linden Dr., Beverly Hills: Total Units: 200. Affordable Units: 40. Stories: 16.

—600 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge: Total Units: 80. Affordable Units: 16. Stories: 5.

—12347 E Carson St., Hawaiian Gardens: Total Units: 13. Affordable Units: 3.

—Westridge Golf Club, 1400 S. La Habra Hills Dr., La Habra: Total Units: 530. Affordable Units: 110. Stories: 1-3.

—Chapman Yorba VIII, 2601 Yorba St., Orange: Total Units: 204. Affordable Units: 41. Stories: 6.

—Village at Orange Mall, 2022 N. Tustin St., Orange: Total Units: 372. Affordable Units: 75. Stories: 2-3

