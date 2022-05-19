‘selling-sunset’-agents’-earnings:-who-has-made-the-most?

Bringing in the big bucks! Ever since Selling Sunset debuted in 2018, the world was given an inside look at the multi-million dollar homes the Oppenheim Group’s agents sell in Los Angeles.

Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Davina Potratz, Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith and Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) work as the main agents on the Netflix series, which follows both their personal lives — including Stause’s divorce from Justin Hartley and Quinn’s over-the-top wedding to Christian Richard — and their lavish careers. Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan joined in season 4, while Chelsea Lazkani became a member of The Oppenheim Group in season 5.

With celebrity clients like Ellen DeGeneres, Orlando Bloom and Meryl Streep, the agents at the Oppenheim Group have the potential to rake in a small fortune in commission — which is why it’s so important for them to hold onto their listings. When a mansion is sold on the show, the price it is sold for is listed, followed by the commission that the agent seemingly receives.

In 2019, Davina gave an example to Evoke.ie in which the agents take home 75 percent of the commission while 25 percent goes to the broker. “The way it works in real estate, there is a broker license and there’s a salesperson license, so the broker is the higher license,” she said in an interview published. “The salespeople have to work underneath the broker license and the brokers also carry more responsibility, if anything goes wrong or if anyone gets sued the broker is responsible.”

Although she didn’t reveal what the Oppenheim Group’s splits with the brokers are, the director of the new development division noted it’s different for each agent. “Everyone has different splits based on their background and experience and their relationship with the brokerage. It depends also how much the broker was involved sometimes but usually, it’s a set split,” the German native said.

In addition to their real estate careers, all of the women on the show are social media influencers and earning a paycheck for filming the show. But not everyone gets paid equally, according to Christine.

“When we went into the show, we all [had] separate lawyers. The majority of the cast is represented by one lawyer, but obviously, I had to find my own entertainment attorney and do my own thing,” she told Us in May 2022. “They told us that there’s tiers [of payment].”

She continued: “I was the one who came to the whole entire cast and said, ‘Listen, if we need to get paid what I believe we all deserve as a whole — because we are all equals — we need to band together and be on the same page.’ But it didn’t work and some people were eager to sign their contracts right away, which immediately tiered them in a different group.”

While the reality stars have never shared how much money they make on commission or on the show, there are ways to estimate how they manage to afford all of their designer clothes.

In August 2020, Marketing agency Evoluted compared the listings for each agent, based on the properties shown on the series. The total take-home amount is based on the 75/25 example used by Davina. Additionally, the official Influencer Marketing Hub approximated how much the agents would make per Instagram post, based on their follower count.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the Selling Sunset cast’s salaries: