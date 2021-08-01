selling-sunset’s-chrishell-stause-and-jason-oppenheim-makeout-in-italy:-photos

That’s amore. Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are happily engaging in PDA now that their romance is public.

The two were spotted sneaking kisses on Thursday, July 29, as they toured Rome with their friends. The tourists visited the iconic Trevi Fountain, where they tossed coins and swapped smooches. Of course, Jason, 44, and Chrishell, 40, took pictures to document their romantic outing.

The Trevi Fountain coin toss tradition has a few meanings, with tossing one coin guaranteeing the thrower a return to Rome. However, tossing two coins means one will return to Rome and fall in love, and tossing three coins means you’ll return, find love and get married.

Chrishell and Jason seem to have found love already. The two confirmed their romance while on their Italian getaway with other Selling Sunset costars, including Mary Fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnet as well as Brett Oppenheim and girlfriend Tina Louise. Hidden at the end of a photo carousel the Days of our Lives alum shared via Instagram was a photo of Jason nuzzling her neck. “The JLo effect,” she captioned the gallery.

The real estate broker confirmed that they’re more than friends. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” he told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 28. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

The Netflix reality stars already have the approval of Mary, Jason’s ex-girlfriend and Chrishell’s work bestie. She commented on the initial romantic Instagram post, writing, “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

Later in the week, Chrishell shared photos of her and her new beau at the Colosseum and the Roman Forum in Rome.

The DSW shoe collection curator broke up with Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe in February. She was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley for two years before the actor, 44, filed for divorce in November 2019. The split, which Chrishell learned about via text message, was a major storyline on the third season of the Netflix reality series.

Prior to taking her latest relationship public, the Kentucky native explained that she felt awkward about meeting someone online.

“Even those blue checks I’m probably not even going to answer,” she told the Dear Media “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast earlier this month. “[I take] the compliment. … But I’m very awkward with that kind of stuff. It makes me feel like an awkward teen all over again. Like, what do you say?”

She continued and suggested that work might introduce her to her next flame. “[Recently] I was like, ‘OK, I’m going to maybe try and go online and do that route.’ I’m just kind of trying to stay open to whatever,” she said. “You never know. … I’m meeting new clients and doing stuff, but I don’t think that IG DM is probably going to be the way that it’s going to happen.”

Scroll down to see Jason and Chrishell’s PDA photos from their Italian vacation: