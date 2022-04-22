selling-sunset’s-jason-reveals-client-dissed-kanye’s-house-after-viewing

Peering through the window. Jason Oppenheim recalled showing a client Kanye West‘s home — but confessed that the sale didn’t go as planned.

“This is funny, because not only did I show [Jeff Lazkani] Kanye’s house, where we get into escrow on Kanye’s house. We didn’t say who it was. Jeff invited his mom, and his mom — not knowing whose house it was — says, ‘It looks like a lonely narcissist lives here.’ And Jeff canceled the escrow,” Oppenheim, 45, recalled during season 5 of Selling Sunset, which hit Netflix on Friday, April 22.

During a conversation with Christine Quinn and newcomer Chelsea Lazkani, who married Jeff in 2017, the Oppenheim Group CEO noted that the items in West’s home were a topic of conversation. “There were a painting of Kanye as Jesus on the ceiling, like, pointing. The shower was like a goldfish tank,” Jason added.

Before being mentioned on the reality series, West, 44, made headlines for his behavior amid his split from Kim Kardashian. The 41-year-old beauty mogul filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, the Skims founder requested to be declared legally single and to restore her last name.

The record producer, for his part, has frequently expressed that he would like to make his relationship with Kardashian work. After the California native moved on with Pete Davidson in October 2021, West spoke out about his plans to bring his family back together.

“We’re not even divorced,” he said during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” in November 2021. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

The former couple share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Following West’s controversial social media posts about their kids, Kardashian called out the “Stronger” artist’s “constant attacks” in a rare public statement. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she wrote via Instagram in February. “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

The Yeezy designer continued to shock fans when he released a disturbing claymation music video about Davidson, 28. The visual went viral in March on the same day that Kardashian was declared legally single.

Though many fans were upset with West’s video, the musician defended the freedom to express his artistic vision. “Art is therapy just like this view. Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended,” he wrote via Instagram that same month.

Kardashian later clarified where she stands with her ex-husband amid their public drama. “I know who he is inside. And, I know what he means to say, and I know what he means to express and that’s the beauty of knowing someone for so many years,” she explained during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast earlier this month. “So it can be stressful and it can be a lot of things, but I think you just have to be positive when you have kids and you just have to look at the positive as hard as it is.”

Season 5 of Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.