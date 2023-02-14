WEB REPUTATION

Sen. Brian Jones pushes audit of Liberty Healthcare’s SVP management contracts

14 Febbraio 2023
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Senate Minority Leader Brian W. Jones requested the Joint Legislative Audit Committee allow an audit of Liberty healthcare’s SVP management contract.

Liberty Healthcare has long been the exclusive manager of the Sexually Violent Predator Conditional release Program overseen by the Department. of State Hospitals.

Jones made a statement explaining his views on East Coast-based Liberty Healthcare’s methods of “hiding” predators in communities without disclosing their placements to surrounding communities.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on “Good Evening San Diego” with details.

