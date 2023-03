Hoosier Senator Mike Braun has been named one of the “Most Effective” Republican leaders in a number of categories, according to the Center for Effective Lawmaking.

He has been named the 6th most effective Republican in the Senate, ranked first on the “Freshman Senators Exceeding Expectations,” and named the Most Effective Republican Senator in Agriculture, Health, and Welfare.

Braun was chosen by the Center based on various criteria, including the number of bills that he has sponsored.

Mata