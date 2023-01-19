senator-calls-for-probe-of-mass-surveillance-tool-used-by-us-law-enforcement

By Suzanne Smalley Editing by Bill Berkrot
US Senator Ron Wyden on Wednesday called for the Justice Department inspector general to investigate federal, state and local law enforcement access to a database of more than 150 million money transfers, citing concerns it disproportionately affects minorities and low-income individuals.
Law enforcement agencies have routinely accessed the vast trove of money transfer records without court oversight, Wyden said.
