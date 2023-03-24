Senator Lidia Thorpe clashes with police at anti-trans rally by Vittorio Ferla 24 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Independent senator Lidia Thorpe said she was “pulverised by the police” for trying to tell an anti-trans protester she wasn’t welcome. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Senator Lidia Thorpe clashes with police at anti-trans rally” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Senator Lidia Thorpe clashes with police at anti-trans rally”