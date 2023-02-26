Senator Lidia Thorpe ‘moved on’ from Mardi Gras march by police

by Vito Califano
26 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
The Greens turned independent senator was moved on from the Sydney Mardi Gras parade by police after footage showed her lying on the street and temporarily halting the march.

