Senator Lidia Thorpe ‘moved on’ from Mardi Gras march by police by Vito Califano 26 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 The Greens turned independent senator was moved on from the Sydney Mardi Gras parade by police after footage showed her lying on the street and temporarily halting the march. Vito Califano Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “Senator Lidia Thorpe ‘moved on’ from Mardi Gras march by police” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “Senator Lidia Thorpe ‘moved on’ from Mardi Gras march by police”