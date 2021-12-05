seth-meyers-and-more-celebrities-who-secretly-welcomed-children

Welcoming children under the radar! Iggy Azalea, Scarlett Johansson and more celebs have joined a long list of celebrities with “secret” babies over the years.

The rapper, for her part, denied rumors that she was pregnant for months before confirming her son Onyx’s arrival via Instagram in October 2020.

“I have a son,” the Aussie wrote via Instagram at the time of the little one, whom she shares with ex Playboi Carti. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.”

The “Black Widow” singer went on to write, “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

When an Instagram user commented on Azalea’s weight “gain” five months prior, she clapped back. “Why do I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies?” she wrote in May 2020. “The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F–KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body.”

The following month, she told her Twitter followers to stop paying attention to “random tea pages” speculating about her pregnancy status, noting that she was on social media less because sometimes she “need[ed] a break.”

As for Johansson the actress is the mother of daughter Rose and son Cosmo, born in August 2014 with Romain Dauriac and in August 2021 with Colin Jost, respectively.

The Marriage Story star kept her second pregnancy under wraps, but her husband confirmed the news during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” the Saturday Night Live star said. “It’s exciting.”

The following day, Us Weekly confirmed that the little one had arrived. Jost revealed that the infant was a baby boy, writing via Instagram at the time: “OK OK we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated. or all inquiries, please contact our publicist [Michael Che]. #wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyland.”

Scroll down to learn about celebs’ recent covert additions and get the skinny about other stars whose pregnancies went undetected.