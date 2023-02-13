seventh-saudi-relief-plane-departs-to-assist-victims-in-earthquake-hit-syria,-turkey





The seventh relief plane from Saudi Arabia left Riyadh on Sunday evening to assist victims in the earthquake-hit regions of Turkey and Syria, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The plane, which took off from the King Khalid International Airport, is carrying medical aid and equipment worth more than $9.6 million (SR36 million).

The equipment included ECG devices, blood analysis devices, patient monitors, medicine for chronic diseases, anesthesia and resuscitation medication, operating tables, and operating room lights, among others.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria last week, so far killing more than 33,000 people in one of the strongest earthquakes to hit the region.

The Kingdom has sent several rescue teams to the earthquake-hit regions after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) launched its aid program last week.

The move came at the orders of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who directed the KSRelief to operate an air bridge to provide aid to the victims of the earthquake.

The Kingdom is also accepting donations through its “Sahem” program to provide aid for the tens of thousands of people left displaced following the earthquake.

Vittorio Rienzo