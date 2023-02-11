‘Severe overdevelopment’: Backlash against plans for hundreds of apartments in the Shire by valipomponi 11 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Plans to add more than 200 apartments to the redevelopment of the Caringbah High School site have alarmed residents and Liberal politicians in the Shire. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘Severe overdevelopment’: Backlash against plans for hundreds of apartments in the Shire” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘Severe overdevelopment’: Backlash against plans for hundreds of apartments in the Shire”