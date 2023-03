SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sewage from Tijuana has overwhelmed an international treatment plant in San Diego, resulting in five million extra gallons of raw sewage being pumped off San Diego’s coastline.

This issue began when a sewage pipe ruptured in Mexico, sending extra sewage down to the San Diego coast.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel went live with details.

