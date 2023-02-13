Sextortion and ‘very expensive heartbreak’: Beware Valentine’s Day scams, says ACCC

by valipomponi
13 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
sextortion-and-‘very-expensive-heartbreak’:-beware-valentine’s-day-scams,-says-accc


You might not see the damage of a well-orchestrated Valentine’s Day scam until many months later, according to Westpac head of fraud Benjamin Young.

valipomponi

0 comments on “Sextortion and ‘very expensive heartbreak’: Beware Valentine’s Day scams, says ACCC

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: