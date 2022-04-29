‘sexy-beasts’-couples:-who-is-still-together-and-who-broke-up?

A creative way to find love. Since the premiere of Sexy Beasts in 2021, fans have watched hopeful singles attempt to make connections while wearing elaborate makeup and prosthetics.

Netflix’s attempt at recreating true blind dating was inspired by Lion TV’s original British show for BBC Three and produced two seasons so far. Although the contestants filmed the series during the COVID-19 in London — many of the stars actually come from the U.S.

“Making Sexy Beasts for Netflix has been an incredibly exciting process,” creator and executive producer for Lion TV, Simon Welton said in a statement in June 2021. “With an international cast featuring some truly brilliant characters, a host of prosthetics which look extraordinary in 4K and with Rob Delaney narrating, the viewers are in for a real treat. I hope the show puts a smile on peoples’ faces as they play along to discover who’ll fall in love with who, and what our cast all really look like.”

During season 1, Kariselle Snow’s journey to find The One while dressed as a panda resulted in a love match between her and Tyler Smith. The Netflix personality later offered an update to viewers after the series premiered on Netflix in July 2021.

“Surprise! I’m engaged!!! hahaha KIDDING. But how cute would that have been?! Anyways, here’s what happened after the show. We tried our best, and really gave it what we could given the circumstances, but we live across the country and the pandemic didn’t help,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “As my favorite artist Taylor Swift once sang ‘I’m not a princess, this ain’t a fairytale’ and if I want something to succeed, I know I have to start being more realistic.”

In the lengthy social media message, Kariselle noted that the costars were able to build a friendship since meeting on Sexy Beasts. “The important thing is, we’ve stayed in touch constantly since filming and speak almost daily, and continue to be extremely close,” she added. “Tyler, If I had to do it all over again, I’d pick you every time. I love you my sexy beast and I’m always going to be your biggest fan. .”

That same month, Kariselle sparked romance rumors with Josh Kuza after not picking him during her episode. The New Jersey native, for her part, clarified that their connection has remained platonic since filming wrapped.

“Well, first off — I felt SO BAD that I couldn’t even speak to him after not picking him following such a fun day. After he left the tunnel of love, he was gone and I had none of his contact info, but wanted so badly to explain myself and tell him how much I cherished our time together and hope to do it again one day,” she wrote via Instagram. “I even tried finding him at the airport when they sent us home by going to the gates heading to Atlanta But eventually I was able to do what I do best, tracked him down, and reached out. We’ve been best friends ever since.”

Kariselle concluded: “Josh and I are NOT dating but we DO have a pact that if in about ten years we’re both single, we’re gonna say screw it and go get married to each other. Sooooooo MAYBE THE PSYCHIC WAS RIGHT?!”

Scroll down to find out whether your favorite Sexy Beasts couple is still together: