seymour-wishman,-first-run-features-president-and-‘sex-&-justice’-co-director,-dies-at-79

Seymour Wishman, a longtime producer, writer, legal expert and president of First Run Features, died on Jan. 29 at a family home in Bridgewater, Conn., his daughter Samantha confirmed to Variety. He was 79. Over the past 38 years, Wishman had served as president of First Run Features. During his time at the N.Y.-based independent […]
