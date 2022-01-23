shalini-kantayya-returns-to-sundance-with-doc-‘tiktok,-boom’-about-the-social-media-giant

Two years ago, Shalini Kantayya was at Sundance with “Coded Bias,” a documentary about racial bias in facial recognition software, algorithms and artificial intelligence. This year the director returns with “TikTok, Boom,” another film about the impact of algorithms on humanity. Since its founding in 2016, TikTok — owned by Chinese conglomerate ByteDance — has […]
