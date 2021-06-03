shanghai-film-festival-unveils-competition-lineup

After shifting last year to an online format, the Shanghai International Film Festival will return for its 24th edition later this month. The festival will play as an in-person event, while the market sections will be hybrids of in-person and online activities.

The TV festival runs from June 6, while the film festival runs from June 11-20. A prize ceremony for its Golden Goblet awards will be held on June 19.

The jury that will select the competition winners includes: Chinese producer Huang Jianxi as president; Singapore filmmaker Anthony Chen; Chinese director and actor Deng Chao; Italian film festival selector Marco Mueller; Shanghai-based French producer Natacha Devillers; and Chinese actor Song Jia.

Organizers said that the festival was being in the spirit of “strong recovery and leading momentum of Chinese films in the world, with three-fold focuses on Asia, attention to China and support for new talent.

Main Competition

“Amateurs”

Dir. Iwona Siekierzynska (Poland)

“Barbarian Invasion”

Dir. Tan Chui Mui (Hong Kong/Malaysia)

“The Chanting Willows”

Dir. DAI Wei (China)

“The Conscience”

Dir. Alexey Viktorovich Kozlov (Russia)

“The Contrary Route”

Dir. Abolfazl Jalili (Iran)

“The Father Who Moves Mountains”

Dir. Daniel Sandu (Romania)

“Future Is A Lonely Place”

Dir. Martin Hawie/Laura Harwarth (Germany)

“The Grace Ends”

Dir. WU Di (China)

“Manchurian Tiger”

Dir. GENG Jun (China)

“Neighbours”

Dir. Mano Khalil (Kurdistan/Switzerland)

“Pure White”

Dir. Necip Caghan Ozdemir (Turkey)

“Since August”

Dir. Diana Zuros (U.S./Georgia)

“To Feel”

Dir. Vitaliy Saltykov (Russia)

Animation Films

“Even Mice Belong In Heaven”

Dir. Denisa Grimmova/Jan Bubenicek (Czech Republic/France/Poland)

“Gulliver Returns”

Dir. Ilya Maksimov (Ukraine)

“New Happy Dad And Son: Perfect Dad”

Dir. HE Cheng/LIU Kexin (China)

“Realm Of Terracotta”

Dir. LIN Yongchang (China)

“Tarsilinha”

Dir. Celia Catunda/Kiko Mistrorigo (Brazil)

Documentary Films

“All In”

Dir. ZHOU Hao (China)

“Fort Apache”

Dir. Ilaria Galanti/Simone Spampinato (Italy)

“Kodokushi”

Dir. Ensar Altay (Turkey/Japan)

“Mayor, Shepherd, Widow, Dragon”

Dir. Eliza Petkova (Bulgaria/Germany)

“Sisyphus”

Dir. Santiago Mohar Volkow/Nicolas Gutierrez Wenhammar (Mexico).