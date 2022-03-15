shanna-moakler-and-matthew-rondeau’s-relationship-timeline

Closing the door on romance? Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau have had fair share of ups and downs since they started dating in 2020.

After Moakler’s ex-husband Travis Barker‘s romance with Kourtney Kardashian made headlines, the former Playboy model opened up about her own love life.

“I’m with my boyfriend, Matthew. I’m super happy. We’re in such a great place and the things that I create with him, I’m not recycling from my past relationship,” the Rhode Island native exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021, noting that she believed Barker was taking inspiration from their past throughout his relationship with Kardashian.

Moakler, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, explained at the time that she was more worried about how Barker’s actions would affect their kids: son Landon and daughter Alabama.

“I think it’s in poor taste to have your new girlfriend sit there while you put a skull and cross bones over my name and post it,” Moakler, who is also the mother of daughter Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya, shared. “But why post about it if you’re not trying to shade me? And then, of course, you know, my kids see that. They see their father basically insulting their mother, you know?”

That same month, the reality star’s children voiced their concerns about her relationship with Rondeau.

“Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her,” Alabama claimed in an Instagram Story in May 2021, later adding that she didn’t feel close to her mother.

Moakler, for her part, shut down her daughter’s allegations, telling Us it was “heartbreaking” to see Alabama’s posts about the poker player. “What mother wants to have their child upset with them? What mother wants to hear their children say such horrible things?” she added, alleging that the teens were “being influenced” by “very manipulative” people in their lives.

Two months later, Rondeau confirmed that he and Moakler had called it quits.

“I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been,” he told Life & Style in July 2021. “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”

Their breakup didn’t last long, however, as Us confirmed in October 2021 that the pair were giving their relationship another try.

“Shanna and Matthew have always been off and on, but they’re in a really great place now,” a source exclusively told Us. “He has been her confidant during this rough time in her life and they’ve been having a lot of fun together. They seem to be very happy together and Shanna’s friends are thrilled she has love in her life.”

Things took a turn for the twosome when Moakler joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother in February 2022. While the CBS personality was discussing how much she missed her boyfriend, Rondeau made headlines when Teddi Mellencamp claimed she had received shady DMs from him about his girlfriend.

Before Moakler was evicted from the reality competition in February 2022 — and before the pair unfollowed each other on social media — a source informed Us that she would be “completely blindsided” by Rondeau’s actions once she was back in the real world. The insider also alleged that Rondeau was jealous of Moakler’s connection with fellow houseguest Lamar Odom.

Scroll down to relive Moakler and Rondeau’s bumpy romance: