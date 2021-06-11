shark-attack-thriller-‘the-wreck’-sets-malta-shoot,-altitude-to-sell-at-virtual-cannes-market-(exclusive)

Altitude Film Sales has boarded high concept survival thriller “The Wreck” and will introduce the project to buyers at the upcoming Cannes virtual market.

Based on a screenplay by Nick Saltrese (“Jetski,” “A Prayer Before Dawn”), the film will follow a group of old college friends who reunite on a Caribbean scuba diving trip exploring the wreckage of a WWII battleship and find themselves trapped inside the underwater labyrinth of rusted metal surrounded by great white sharks.

The film will be directed by Liam O’Donnell, who began his career working with Hydraulx VFX on projects including Fox’s “Alien vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007), Marvel’s “Iron Man 2” (2009) and Relativity/Universal’s “Skyline” (2010), which he produced and co-wrote. In 2017, O’Donnell wrote his directorial debut, “Beyond Skyline,” starring Frank Grillo, Bojana Novakovic and Iko Uwais. Recently, O’Donnell wrote and directed the trilogy capper “Skylines,” starring Lindsey Morgan, Rhona Mitra and Alexander Siddig.

Principal photography will commence in Malta in September with shark attack film veteran Mark Silk (“47 Meters Down,” “47 Meters Down: Uncaged”) serving as DoP.

Andrew Prendergast and Chris Reed, whose latest project “Jetski” completed principal photography during lockdown and is now in post-production, are producing “The Wreck.” Will Clarke, Andy Mayson and Mike Runagall will executive produce for Altitude.

O’Donnell said: “Who doesn’t want to explore a beautiful underwater shipwreck with smart, funny and gorgeous people as great white sharks try to tear them all to shreds? Nick’s script is a real white knuckled ride and Mark is one of the best underwater cinematographers in the world. I can’t wait to dive in.”

O’Donnell is represented by Zero Gravity Management and Miloknay Weiner.

Altitude Film Sales’ slate also includes survival thriller “Out Come The Wolves” from Canadian filmmaker Adam MacDonald; “Jetski,” directed by James Nunn; “Diana” from Oscar-Award nominee Ed Perkins; and “The Real Charlie Chaplin” from BAFTA and Sundance-nominated filmmakers Peter Middleton and James Spinney.